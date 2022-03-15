LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 March:
The price of aluminum down by 4.69% to $3319.50, copper price down by 2.44% to $9935.00, lead price down by 2.47% to $2268.00, nickel price down by 0.06% to $48002.00, tin price down by 3.43% to $42587.00, zinc price down by 0.16% to $3809.00, molybdenum price up by 0.16% to $42549.17, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:49 A.S. Roma could offer new contract to Mkhitaryan – report
- 09:33 Nature is compensating for dry winter, meteorologist on Armenia snowfalls
- 09:09 European Stocks - 14-03-22
- 09:07 US stocks - 14-03-22
- 09:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-03-22
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 14-03-22
- 09:01 Oil Prices Down - 14-03-22
- 03.14-22:18 Nikol Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Justin Trudeau
- 03.14-21:50 Armenia will present its tourism potential at the annual international exhibition MITT Moscow
- 03.14-21:37 PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
- 03.14-21:26 Armenian MFA presents Azerbaijan's actions to provoke a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh to the diplomatic corps
- 03.14-19:55 The Russian and Iranian FMs will discuss the situation in Ukraine
- 03.14-19:30 Technical pause in the Russian-Ukrainian talks to end tomorrow
- 03.14-19:25 Ruben Rubinyan presents the regional security situation to a group of Ambassadors accredited in Armenia
- 03.14-17:41 Pashinyan appoints Edmon Marukyan Ambassador-at-Large
- 03.14-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-03-22
- 03.14-17:24 Asian Stocks - 14-03-22
- 03.14-17:08 President Harutyunyan, members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers NGO discuss current situation
- 03.14-15:35 Investment Committee to assess priorities of public investments – PM Pashinyan
- 03.14-15:32 Jailed arms dealer Davit Galstyan granted 50,000,000 dram bail
- 03.14-15:12 Armenian Food Safety Agency urges to avoid panic buying citing sufficient reserves
- 03.14-14:48 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
- 03.14-14:13 Armenia applies to OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship to organize talks for signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan
- 03.14-13:25 Reports on Azerbaijani military amassing at entire line of contact are false, Artsakh authorities say
- 03.14-13:21 Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament receives EU’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
17:31, 03.09.2022
3552 views Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine - RIA
19:32, 03.10.2022
2800 views The World is watching and we will not be silent, it’s enough. The Kurdish MEP warns Azerbaijan
19:45, 03.11.2022
2260 views Azerbaijani armed forces continue firing in the direction of Khramort, Parukh and Khnapat villages of Artsakh
19:31, 03.10.2022
1717 views European Parliament adopts resolution condemning the destruction of Nagorno-Karabakh's cultural heritage
17:52, 03.11.2022
1672 views Armenia will perhaps soon apply to the Minsk Group Co-chairs to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan – MFA