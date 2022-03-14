The Russian and Iranian FMs will discuss the situation in Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Moscow on March 15, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry informs. The parties will discuss the situation with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program and the developments in Ukraine.

"The Ministers will pay special attention to the situation over the Comprehensive Joint Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the completed negotiations in Vienna. The situation in Ukraine in the context of the special operations by the Russian Armed Forces will be addressed," the statement said.