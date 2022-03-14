Technical pause in the Russian-Ukrainian talks to end tomorrow

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The technical pause in the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will last until tomorrow, March 15, ARMENPRESS reports the Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"A technical pause has been taken in the negotiations for additional work and separate clarifications until tomorrow. Negotiations are continuing," Podolyak said.

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place online on Monday. On March 12, Podolyak announced that special working subgroups had been set up during the talks.