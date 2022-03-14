President Harutyunyan, members of Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers NGO discuss current situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today several members of the Union of Artsakh Reserve Officers NGO, the Presidential Office said.

The current security and humanitarian problems and the ways of overcoming them were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting participants also discussed issues relating to solving the social and housing problems of officers of the military reserve and their families.

President Harutyunyan assured that all the issues and problems will be properly solved within the existing opportunities.