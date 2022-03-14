Investment Committee to assess priorities of public investments – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The Investment Committee of Armenia held its first session today chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office said.

The session was attended by the deputy prime ministers, the chief of staff at the PM’s Office, the ministers of Economy, Finance, the deputy ministers of Justice, Emergency Situations, Economy and other officials.

“Dear colleagues, we are starting the first session of the Investment Committee on the management of public investments. I would like to remind that this Committee has been created in order to assess the priorities of public and capital investments and while making decisions to be able to be guided by the maximum efficiency factor, as well as to place this work in the context of budget planning”, the PM said.

A number of issues on the agenda were discussed during the session of the Committee.