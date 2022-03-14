Reports on Azerbaijani military amassing at entire line of contact are false, Artsakh authorities say

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation with the purpose of causing panic among the population of Artsakh, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh warned in a statement.

“We inform that the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh is fulfilling its objectives in accordance with the previously approved plans. The Defense Army is closely following all movements of the Azerbaijani side, and the reports on buildups at the entire length of the line of contact are false. We are again urging the public to refrain from spreading disinformation and follow only official news,” the Office of the Security Council said.