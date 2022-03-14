Parliamentary standing committee chair draws attention of int’l partners to current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs, Taguhi Tovmasyan, has sent letters to international human rights organizations, drawing their attention on the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh as Azerbaijan obstructs to repair the damaged gas pipeline and the residents of Artsakh have been left without gas supply since March 8.

“The humanitarian crisis in Artsakh is deepening. It’s more than a week there is no gas in Artsakh. The Azerbaijani forces ban the Russian peacekeepers even to approach the exploded section of the gas pipeline, and there is no opportunity to repair that section of the pipeline. As a result today we both have a problem with transport in Artsakh, as well as there are a number of problems in production units, people have a problem of bread production in their country. This is a very serious alarm, over which I have sent different letters to a number of international organizations dealing with human rights and asked them to focus their attention and urgently respond to the topic of the humanitarian crisis that has started in Artsakh”, she said at the committee’s session today.

According to the lawmaker, if this situation continues further, there will also be an electricity crisis in Artsakh as the system is operating in an overload mode, and that productivity volumes could not last long. Therefore, she didn’t rule out that Artsakh may face a problem of electricity supply in the future.

“In this respect I want to once again draw the attention of everyone in the world to the humanitarian crisis that has started in Artsakh”, the MP said.