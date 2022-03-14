No “significant” ceasefire violations at line of contact, says Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable” on March 13 and overnight March 14, the Artsakh military said on Monday.

“On March 13, during the day, and overnight March 13-14 the operative-tactical situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was relatively stable,” the Defense Army of Artsakh said in a statement.

It added that no “significant” ceasefire violations occurred.