COVID-19: Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 17 new cases, 4 deaths
YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. 17 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,021, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
4 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8576.
166 people recovered (total recoveries: 408,562).
1432 tests were administered (total tests: 2,936,474).
As of March 14 the number of active cases stood at 3246.
