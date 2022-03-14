COVID-19: 306,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine donated to Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. 306,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 were delivered to Armenia on March 13, the Ministry of Healthcare said in a statement.

“This is the donation of the US government within the frames of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Global Vaccine Sharing initiative. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the US government has also provided 15 million USD support to the Armenian government aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”, the statement says.

This aid includes 12,000 PCR tests, testing machines, personal protective items and other medical equipment.

The United States also provided training and technical assistance for the formation of procedures in COVID-related activities, a support to the Armenian government in organization of crisis communication, psychological, food and non-food assistance to vulnerable people, etc.

“We are happy to donate this batch of the COVID-19 vaccine to Armenia within the framework of our mutual partnership. Safe and effective vaccine is strictly vital to put an end to the pandemic. Being vaccinated we cut the risk of contracting and spreading the virus”, US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy said.