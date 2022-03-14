Macron, Biden agree to step up sanctions against Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Presidents of France and the United States, Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden respectively, agreed during their telephone conversation to step up sanction measures against Russia, TASS reports citing the statement of the press office of the French president.

“The heads of two countries agreed to tighten current measures regarding sanctions against Russia, to provide support for Ukraine and to adopt jointly all initiatives aimed at stopping combat activities”, the statement reads as quoted by TASS.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at a ceremony in the Kremlin recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). Putin met with DPR leader Denis Pushilin and LPR leader Leonid Pasechnik, and signed treaties with them on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.

President Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request from the heads of the Donbass republics, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people.