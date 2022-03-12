The EU supports normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey. Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The European Union fully supports the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, ARMENPRESS reports EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter page.

Referring to the March 12 meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, he wrote, “The meeting of Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Ararat Mirzoyan within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is promising. The European Union fully supports the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia”.

On March 12, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their readiness to carry out the process of full normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey and the establishment of good-neighborly relations without preconditions. They agreed that the normalisation is necessary for the whole region.