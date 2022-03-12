Azerbaijan is trying to aggravate the situation on the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh. Ambassador Mkrtchyan

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is trying to take advantage of the extremely tense international situation to aggravate the situation both on the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Ambassador to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan said in an interview with TV100 Thessaloniki, one of the largest Greek TV channels, referring to the recent ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Speaking about the adoption of the resolution "On the destruction of cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh" by the European Parliament, the Ambassador highly appreciated the involvement of Greek and Cypriot MEPs in its adoption.

Answering the journalist's question on the Armenia-Turkey normalisation process, Ambassador Mkrtchyan noted that two meetings of special representatives have already taken place, and the parties agreed to continue the negotiations aimed at a full normalisation without preconditions.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan referred to the current level of relations between Armenia and Greece, noting that they can be considered sufficient, at the same time emphasizing the need for continuous work in all possible spheres.

In his speech, Ambassador Mkrtchyan also presented the centuries-old cultural ties between the two countries, the progress made in Armenia in recent years in various fields, spoke about the opportunities for scientific cooperation and tourism, and praised the role of the Greek-Armenian community in developing relations between the two countries.