LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 March:
The price of aluminum up by 1.62% to $3483.00, copper price up by 0.66% to $10183.50, lead price down by 1.29% to $2325.50, nickel price stood at $48033.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $44100.00, zinc price down by 1.24% to $3815.00, molybdenum price up by 0.16% to $42483.03, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
