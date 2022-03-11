Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

CSTO member states express concern over the threat of chemical terrorism

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have expressed concern over the threat of chemical terrorism, as well as announced about their commitment to a world free of chemical weapons, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry issued the joint statement of the CSTO member states.

"The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which are responsible for the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction, express deep concern over the threat of chemical terrorism and clearly declare their commitment to peace without chemical weapons”, reads the statement.








