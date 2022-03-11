Sanctions against Russia will have a high cost on the whole world. Secretary-General of NATO

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The sanctions against the Russian Federation will have negative consequences for the whole world, no one wants to implement them. As ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg gave a speech at the opening of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.



“Of course, we have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Russia. No one wanted to impose sanctions. Those sanctions will have a high cost for the whole world, including for those countries which imposed them” he added.