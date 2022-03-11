Lukashenko offers to hold a meeting of the leaders of the EEU and CSTO member states in Moscow

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced about the necessity for holding a meeting of the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CSTO member states to work out decisions to countereffect the sanctions against Russia, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Lukashenko said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We must gather within the CSTO, we must gather within the EEU, unite together. After all, everyone is talking about that we should be together. I suggest and I think you will support me. We have to gather in Moscow and sit down at the negotiating table," Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus noted that Russia has always helped its allies.

According to him, by uniting the markets, they will forget in a month about the sanctions.