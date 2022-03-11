Khachaturyan officially relieved as High-Tech Minister ahead of inauguration as President of Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Acting President Alen Simonyan signed a decree March 11 on relieving Vahagn Khachaturyan from duties as Minister of High-Tech Industry.
Khachaturyan is the President-elect of Armenia and will be inaugurated as the 5th President of Armenia on March 13.
