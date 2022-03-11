Rosa Linn to represent Armenia in Eurovision 2022

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. 21-year-old Rosa Linn will represent Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, the Public TV reports.

“My songs are a journey to my inner world, my soul and my feelings. Music is home. I never give up on music. Even the worst days can become the best melodies and lyrics”, the singer said.

The premiere of the song for Eurovision and the clip will be held on March 19.

The Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin. The first semifinal will be held on May 10, the second one on May 12, and the final is scheduled on May 14.