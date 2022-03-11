UN ready to provide anti-crisis support to Armenia to cope with current economic situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received on March 11 Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia and her delegation, the ministry said in a news release.

In the context of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian military operations, Minister Tigran Khachatryan presented the impact on the Armenian economy. He highlighted and appreciated the continuous close cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies aimed at strengthening the economy and effectively implementing the sustainable development goals in Armenia.

Lila Pieters Yahia stated that Armenia is not only a part of the United Nations family, but also a very active member. She said the United Nations is ready to provide its further anti-crisis support to Armenia to resist the current new economic situation.