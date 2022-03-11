Prime Minister receives OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release.

During the meeting the Prime Minister attached importance to the cooperation between the Armenian Government and the OSCE with the purpose of effectively advancing the democratic reforms in Armenia.

PM Pashinyan noted that during the recent years numerous reforms were implemented in Armenia, also in close cooperation with European partners, with the purpose of developing and strengthening democracy in Armenia, and this agenda remains among the priorities of the Armenian Government.

The Prime Minister noted the consistent steps in the fight against corruption and said that Armenia recorded significant progress in the rankings of reputed international organizations. The PM also attached importance to the positive changes in the freedom of the media sector after 2018 and noted that during the recent years the majority of the mass media in Armenia, including televised media, have opposition stance.

The PM added that reforms in the freedom of the media sector are implemented taking into account international experience and standards.

OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro said that the Armenian Government’s steps in strengthening democracy are inspiring and appreciated. Ribeiro emphasized the importance of effective cooperation between OSCE and the Armenian Government in the area of freedom of speech, including with the purpose of introducing new tools in fighting disinformation. Ribeiro noted that the OSCE is ready to contribute to the process of exchange of experience and development of professional skills of journalists. The importance of close cooperation between the government and the civil society was underscored.