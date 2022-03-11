Gas supply disruption in Artsakh causes numerous humanitarian problems, Ombudsman says

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The disruption of gas supply in Artsakh is creating multiple humanitarian problems, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said during a discussion today relating to Azerbaijan’s ethnic hatred policy and its consequences.

“The disruption of the gas supply makes it impossible for the people to exercise various rights. It mostly affected the education process, yesterday the ministry of education of Artsakh already made a statement according to which the spring breaks will start sooner due to the current situation. In other words, it is already seen that children’s study process will be affected because of the gas problem. There is a certain impact in productions, bread factories. In other words, the absence of gas greatly affects the issues on providing ordinary essentials”, he said.

Since March 8 the Republic of Artsakh is without gas supply as the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh has been damaged. The damaged section of the pipeline is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces. Negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani side for conducting the repair works of the pipeline.