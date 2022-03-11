Armenia Central Bank comments on Ukraine’s call to suspend transactions with cards of Russia’s Mir payment system

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia commented on the call of Ukraine’s national bank to suspend all transactions with cards of Russia’s Mir payment system.

In a query to ARMENPRESS, the Central Bank said that it will properly notify the public about any action in all cases.

“The National Bank of Ukraine has publicly announced that it has asked the central banks of the partner countries to stop transactions with cards of Mir payment system in their national systems. The decisions of the Central Bank of Armenia have always been transparent, and in all cases the public will be properly informed about any action”, the Central Bank said.

The National Bank of Ukraine has appealed to the leadership of the central banks of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Turkey, and the Kyrgyz Republic to suspend any transactions with payment cards of the MIR payment system in these countries. Specifically, the NBU has urged these central bankers to discontinue the servicing of MIR cards in their ATM and POS networks, and to make it impossible to use these cards in e-commerce and P2P transfers.