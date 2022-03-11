Another shootout reported on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. A shootout between border guards of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan broke out on the border between the two states on Friday, TASS reports citing the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee on National Security.

“On March 11, 2022, a yet another shootout between border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border”, the committee said in a statement.

The shootout lasted around 20 minutes. No casualties were reported on the Kyrgyz side.

“In order to prevent further escalation of the conflict, border officials of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conducted phone talks, and then met at the site of the incident”, the statement says.

A similar incident was reported in the area on March 10.