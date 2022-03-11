LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 March:
The price of aluminum down by 3.21% to $3427.50, copper price up by 1.15% to $10117.00, lead price down by 2.06% to $2356.00, nickel price down by 0.03% to $48033.00, tin price down by 1.03% to $43749.00, zinc price down by 1.95% to $3863.00, molybdenum price down by 4.68% to $42416.89, cobalt price up by 1.75% to $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
