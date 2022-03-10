Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 March

Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Ankara

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali at the Turkish Presidential Palace, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Turkish president’s office.

Details on the issues discussed during the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan have not been announced yet.

