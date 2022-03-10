Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Ankara
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali at the Turkish Presidential Palace, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Turkish president’s office.
Details on the issues discussed during the meeting between the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan have not been announced yet.
Ilham Aliyev is in Turkey on a one-day visit.
- 19:51 Azerbaijan's provocations are aimed at psychologically intimidating the peaceful population - Artsakh's President
- 19:31 European Parliament adopts resolution condemning the destruction of Nagorno-Karabakh's cultural heritage
- 19:13 A US bill requires a report on the likelihood of military action against Artsakh. Armenian Assembly of America
- 18:53 Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Ankara
- 18:25 Issue of organizing meeting between Presidents of Russia, Ukraine discussed at the trilateral meeting in Turkey
- 18:13 The situation near Khramort is fully controlled by the authorities and Russian peacekeepers – Artsakh Security Council
- 17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-22
- 17:37 Asian Stocks - 10-03-22
- 16:50 ‘Life of people of Nagorno Karabakh is under threat’ – MEP
- 16:44 Armenian FM to visit Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 16:36 Azerbaijani military fire at tractor in Artsakh’s Nakhijevanik village
- 14:52 Baku’s policy is combination of Armenophobia, Nazism and terrorism – Artsakh Foreign Ministry
- 14:38 Tackling expected inflation, ensuring product reserves – President-elect on government actions
- 14:26 Today’s situation doesn’t fit into any economic criterion – Armenian President-elect on Russia sanctions
- 14:17 ‘I must be constrained only by Constitution’ – President-elect of Armenia
- 13:06 Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey
- 13:02 We’ve entered premier league of democracies – Armenian PM on V-Dem Institute’s 2022 report
- 12:49 Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied
- 12:35 International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations
- 12:29 Armenian Prime Minister to visit Russia in April
- 12:24 Armenian PM calls his visit to France “successful”
- 11:52 Prime Minister thanks President-elect Khachaturyan for service as minister
- 11:46 COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Artsakh
- 11:38 Artsakh parliament to convene emergency session
- 11:23 PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh
12:57, 03.03.2022
2398 views Vahagn Khachaturyan elected President of Armenia
17:00, 03.05.2022
2384 views Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
14:36, 03.05.2022
2208 views Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
17:31, 03.09.2022
2166 views Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine - RIA
10:34, 03.03.2022
2012 views Armenia should be more understandable to the world, and the world should be more understandable to Armenia - PM