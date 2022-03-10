Armenian FM to visit Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.
“On March 10-12 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Antalya to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Meetings with a number of colleagues are scheduled”, the spokesperson said.
