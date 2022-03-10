Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 March

Armenian Prime Minister to visit Russia in April

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to visit Russia in April on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting, PM Pashinyan said the visit is now in the preparatory phase.

“Everything must be done for this visit also to be on a high level and proceed with a rich content,” he added.








