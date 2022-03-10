Prime Minister thanks President-elect Khachaturyan for service as minister

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked Vahagn Khachaturyan for his service as Minister of High-Tech Industry and wished him good luck and success in his capacity as President of Armenia.

Khachaturyan will be inaugurated as President of Armenia on March 13.

The March 13 Cabinet meeting was Khachaturyan’s last Cabinet meeting in his capacity as minister.

“Mr. Khachaturyan, I’d like to thank you for our joint work in your capacity as minister and wish good luck,” PM Pashinyan said.

Khachaturyan also thanked the Prime Minister and Cabinet members.

He expressed conviction that as a result of the joint work with the government in his capacity as President, true successes will be recorded. “The people can be sure that the programs which the government envisaged for the next five years will be implemented with our joint work,” Khachaturyan said.