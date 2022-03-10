COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.
65 tests were conducted on March 9.
26 patients are hospitalized.
A total of 39 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in the Republic so far.
The ministry once again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the virus.
