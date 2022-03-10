Armenian Ambassador, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary discuss latest border incidents
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts met on March 9 with Dereck J. Hogan, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the Embassy reported.
The recent incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed during the meeting.
