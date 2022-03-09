YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the "France-Armenia Cooperation Perspectives" conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Armenia-France diplomatic relations took place on March 9, co-chaired by Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan who is in France as part of the delegation led by PM Pashinyan, and Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, State Secretary of the French Foreign Ministry.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, in his speech at the beginning of the conference, FM Mirzoyan touched upon the prospects of the development of the Armenian-French unique relations, emphasizing that the centuries-old traditional ties between the two peoples are an important basis for the development of the Armenian-French interstate relations.

Ararat Mirzoyan said that despite the 30-year rich Armenian-French agenda, there are great opportunities for expanding cooperation, particularly in the economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, culture and other spheres.

It was stressed that there is a mutual determination to expand the Armenian-French economic cooperation in the spirit of the unique relations between Armenia and France, bringing it in line with the friendship of the two peoples and the level of high-level close political dialogue.

The joint meeting of the working group on economic issues and the signing of a five-year roadmap for Armenian-French economic cooperation in Paris last December were especially highlighted as a milestone in the development of the economic agenda.

Summing up his speech, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the relations between Armenia and France are entering their 30th anniversary with significant achievements, for the deepening and strengthening of which there is mutual readiness and great potential.