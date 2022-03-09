Putin and Scholz discuss the issue of organization of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin in a phone call with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, the Press Office of the Kremlin informs.



In particular, the results of the third round of negotiations of Russian-Ukrainian delegations were discussed.



“A special attention was given to the humanitarian sides of the situation in Ukraine and Donbass republics.



The President of Russia informed about the measures aimed at evacuating the civil population from the places of clashes and attempts of prevention of evacuation of peaceful people by militants of nationalist units”, the statement of the Kremlin says.