Acting President of Armenia, Russian Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Presidential Office reported.

The meeting touched upon issues relating to regional security.

Alen Simonyan and Sergei Kopyrkin highly valued the Armenian-Russian allied relations. They exchanged views also about the development of regional cooperation and inter-parliamentary relations.

The importance of political dialogue and negotiations in solution of conflicts was emphasized during the talk.