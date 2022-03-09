Azerbaijani military fires mortar shells at village in Artsakh in latest ceasefire breach
10:14, 9 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, firing three 60mm mortar shells in the direction of the Khramort village in Askeran region around 23:00 on March 8, the Artsakh Defense Army said.
The Russian peacekeeping command was notified on the ceasefire violation.
There are no victims on the Armenian side.
The tactical-strategic situation is currently calm.
