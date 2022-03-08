Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-03-22

YEREVAN, 8 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 March, USD exchange rate up by 7.10 drams to 510.18 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.66 drams to 552.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.83 drams to 3.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.39 drams to 671.04 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 698.00 drams to 31908.11 drams. Silver price up by 3.16 drams to 412.53 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.