Ukraine reveals condition for abandoning intentions of joining NATO

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine will consider potentially abandoning its intentions of joining NATO only if security guarantees will be provided, Strana News reported citing a statement from Mikhailo Podolyak, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Podolyak added that Ukraine is ready for constructive negotiations over key matters.

“Regarding political matters, Zelenskyy is not afraid to speak with the Russian side about any political matter. But it is natural that we are defending our national statehood, our national rights. And we must receive a clear and concrete legally binding package of security guarantees in conditions when NATO is openly saying that there won’t be a Ukrainian accession. It makes no sense to speak about details now. Now what matters is the physical defense of Ukraine,” Podolyak said.