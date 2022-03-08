Coronavirus: 140 new cases, 4 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,541, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said in a statement.

4 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8552.

512 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 407,082.

2803 tests were administered (total 2,921,750).

As of March 8 the number of active cases stood at 4277.