U.S. policy of NATO’s eastern expansion aggravated Ukraine crisis, says China

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. The United States contributed to the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis with its policy of NATO’s eastern expansion, RIA Novosti quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying at a press briefing.

Lijian said China always believed that one country’s security cannot be ensured at the expense of other countries, while regional security cannot be ensured at the expense of the expansion of military blocs.

“With its policy of NATO expansion the United States threw a huge beam onto the flame of the Ukrainian crisis,” Lijian said.