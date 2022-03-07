Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary

PM Orban signs decree allowing deployment of NATO troops in western Hungary

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Hungary allows NATO troops to be deployed in western Hungary and weapons shipments to cross its territory to other NATO member states, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and published in the official gazette on Monday, Reuters reports.

The decree, however, says Hungary does not allow lethal weapons shipments across its territory to Ukraine.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]