Armenian deputy PM, German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral interest

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan received on March 7 Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Hambardzum Matevosyan congratulated on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenian and German peoples and stated that in the past three decades Armenia and Germany have created a reliable partnership based on historic ties, common values and interests.

The deputy prime minister highly appreciated the activity of GIZ Armenia Office in all directions and thanked the Office for assisting Armenia’s development agenda.

The meeting sides considered IT one of the prospective directions for cooperation, and in this context attached importance to the official opening of the TUMO Center in Germany. As for other areas for partnership the sides emphasized also the activities on cultural tourism direction.

The Ambassador highly valued Armenia’s economy growth among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, the community enlargement process as a result of administrative-territorial reforms, and expressed hope for stable and intense cooperation with Armenia in different directions.

A wide range of issues of bilateral interest were also discussed during the meeting.