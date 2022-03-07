Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Russian Federation departed for Belarus for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine, Sputnik Belarus reports.

The third round of Russia-Ukraine talks may take place on March 7 in Belarus.

The delegations will again meet in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to hold the talks in a closed format.








