Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan is among agenda priorities of Armenia – MFA spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov’s statement that “Azerbaijan has numerously offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty”.

In response to a query from ARMENPRESS, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan also commented on the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu’s statement on the so-called “Zangezur corridor.”

ARMENPRESS: The Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan has numerously offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty and that despite the difficulties the normalization of relations can be considered. How would you comment on this statement?

Vahan Hunanyan: The Government of Armenia adopted a strategy of opening an era of peaceful development for Armenia and the region and naturally displays readiness to take steps in that direction. Regarding specifically the signing of a peace treaty: it has been announced several times on the highest level that this is one of the agenda priorities of the government.

ARMENPRESS: In turn, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusogly talked about the so-called “Zangezur corridor.” What is the position of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding this statement?

Vahan Hunanyan: This is a perplexing terming for us, and everyone knows this. On the other hand, the opening of regional connections is also among the priorities of the government, and concrete steps are being taken in this direction, including within the framework of the “Armenian Crossroads” project.

In the context of the opening of regional connections the Armenian government re-formulated the North-South project and is terming it “North-South, East-West” Project, or “Armenian Crossroads”, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier at the February 17 Cabinet meeting.