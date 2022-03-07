Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 March

On the occasion of March 8th, Karen Vardanyan donated 96 million AMD to mothers of many children in Syunik province

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. There are 192 beneficiary families with 4 or more minor children registered in Syunik province. On the occasion of March 8th, benefactor Karen Vardanyan implemented another charity program in Syunik province, and provided financial support of 500,000 AMD to each of 192 families. The total budget of the program amounted 96 million AMD.







