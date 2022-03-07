On the occasion of March 8th, Karen Vardanyan donated 96 million AMD to mothers of many children in Syunik province
- 14:46 Armenian FM to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 14:34 URGENT: 1 Armenian serviceman killed, another wounded in Azerbaijani shooting attack at western border
- 13:54 Armenian deputy PM, German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral interest
- 13:21 Russian delegation departs for Belarus for third round of talks with Ukraine
- 12:50 Azerbaijani military again spreads disinformation, warns Armenian Ministry of Defense
- 12:28 Signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan is among agenda priorities of Armenia – MFA spox
- 11:47 Armenian MPs comment on possibility of launch of CSTO mechanisms in context of Ukraine conflict
- 11:23 All opportunities created for Armenian citizens to return to homeland via countries bordering Ukraine – MP
- 11:05 Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia
- 10:11 Russia opens humanitarian corridors, holds fire for civilian evacuation in Ukraine
- 03.05-17:00 Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
- 03.05-16:24 Russian airline Aeroflot suspends all international flights, except those to Belarus
- 03.05-16:22 Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia
- 03.05-16:08 PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan
- 03.05-15:57 Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy
- 03.05-14:36 Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
- 03.05-14:27 Georgia reports over 3000 daily COVID-19 cases
- 03.05-14:12 Social Democrat Hunchakian Party congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia
- 03.05-13:48 Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts - Kremlin spokesman
- 03.05-13:28 Defense Minister pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur Pantheon
- 03.05-13:06 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Poland and Romania
- 03.05-12:00 CNN stops broadcasting in Russia
- 03.05-11:39 Russia announces ceasefire, opens corridors for exit of civilians from Mariupol
- 03.05-11:32 European Stocks - 04-03-22
12:57, 03.03.2022
21:33, 03.02.2022
17:37, 03.02.2022
10:20, 03.01.2022
17:00, 03.05.2022
