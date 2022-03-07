Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia
11:05, 7 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. 60 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,401, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on Monday.
12 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8548.
377 people recovered (total recoveries: 406,570).
2598 tests were administered (total tests: 2,918,947).
As of March 7, the number of active cases stood at 4653.
