Coronavirus: 60 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. 60 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,401, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on Monday.

12 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8548.

377 people recovered (total recoveries: 406,570).

2598 tests were administered (total tests: 2,918,947).

As of March 7, the number of active cases stood at 4653.