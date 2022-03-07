Russia opens humanitarian corridors, holds fire for civilian evacuation in Ukraine

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military announced it will hold fire starting 10:00 March 7 in Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians through humanitarian corridors.

Russia's defense ministry said the routes are set up in the capital Kyiv, as well as Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy.

It added that the Russian forces will conduct uninterrupted supervision of the evacuation process, including with the use of UAVs.