Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia

Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian arrived in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Bishop Mushegh Babayan welcomed Archbishop Sahak Mashalian.

The Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in coming days.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]