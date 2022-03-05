Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, Archbishop Sahak Mashalian arrived in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
Bishop Mushegh Babayan welcomed Archbishop Sahak Mashalian.
The Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul will participate in the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in coming days.
- 17:00 Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
- 16:24 Russian airline Aeroflot suspends all international flights, except those to Belarus
- 16:22 Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul arrives in Armenia
- 16:08 PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan
- 15:57 Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy
- 14:36 Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
- 14:27 Georgia reports over 3000 daily COVID-19 cases
- 14:12 Social Democrat Hunchakian Party congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as President of Armenia
- 13:48 Russia does not seek to divide Ukraine into parts - Kremlin spokesman
- 13:28 Defense Minister pays tribute to memory of Commander Vazgen Sargsyan in Yerablur Pantheon
- 13:06 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Poland and Romania
- 12:00 CNN stops broadcasting in Russia
- 11:39 Russia announces ceasefire, opens corridors for exit of civilians from Mariupol
- 11:32 European Stocks - 04-03-22
- 11:30 US stocks down - 04-03-22
- 11:29 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-03-22
- 11:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-03-22
- 11:26 Oil Prices Up - 04-03-22
- 11:12 Ural Airlines suspends flights to Armenia until late March
- 11:06 COVID-19: 218 new cases, 12 deaths in Armenia
- 10:45 Zelensky denies reports claiming he left Ukraine for Poland
- 03.04-21:00 Artsakh’s FM, Frank Pallone discuss issues over NK conflict settlement
- 03.04-20:54 Turkish citizen suspected of involvement in Dink's assassination arrested in Kyrgyzstan
- 03.04-19:20 NATO rejects Ukraine's call for establishing no-fly zone
- 03.04-18:43 Employees of Armenian Embassy in Ukraine transferred from Kyiv to Lviv and Uzhgorod
19:08, 02.26.2022
3901 views Armenia is ready to receive other refugees apart from its citizens from Ukraine – MFA
21:58, 02.26.2022
2381 views PM Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin
15:42, 02.26.2022
2285 views The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan
16:10, 02.26.2022
2165 views It is important for Russia that Armenia feels safe – Ambassador Kopirkin
23:33, 02.26.2022
1924 views Armenia, Artsakh Ombudsmen issue statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Sumgait massacres