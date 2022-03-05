Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   5 March

Russian airline Aeroflot suspends all international flights, except those to Belarus

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The Russian airline Aeroflot is suspending all international flights from March 8, except for flights to Minsk, Belarus, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, from March 6 the company will not allow international flights to passengers who have a return ticket to Russia for the period following March 8.








