Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kiev is calm, but it is tense in the suburbs, Kiev-based Ukrainian-Armenian political analyst Marat Hakobyan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, adding that currently people are being evacuated from the suburbs.

“Residents are being relocated from Kiev’s suburbs to the city. They had been on the scene of military operations for already a week. Yesterday a large number of people left. In general, the conditions in the city are typical of the war situation. I would like to note that all essentials, such as water, electricity, internet, exist in the city. There are goods in stores. There have been queues in the early days, but today it is normal in this sense. Let’s not forget that some part has left the city. As for the security issues, our family has not entered a shelter, but for the people living in high-rise buildings the rightest option is the shelter. People have started to get used to the war situation”, Marat Hakobyan said.

He informed that from the very beginning of the military operations, Armenians, in coordination of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, have been involved in the organization of humanitarian issues and the defense processes. They help the troops, the refugees and the needy ones, providing them with food and first essentials.

He said this is being done in all cities, including Kiev. “Humanitarian centers have opened in different places, the assistance provided is given to the needy people. There have been problems with medicine, but now it is being solved”, he said.