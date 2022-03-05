CNN stops broadcasting in Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. The US-based CNN television channel stops broadcasting in Russia, according to tweets citing a CNN spokesperson, reports TASS.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward”, the spokesperson said as quoted by TASS.

Reuters reports news organizations including the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corp have also suspended reporting from Russia following the passing of the law on criminal liability for false information about the Russian Armed Forces.